Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Corporate businessman working at office desk, he is working with a laptop and connecting with a digital touch screen tablet. Business objects of engineers office with construction engineer architect.
Formats
6016 × 3609 pixels • 20.1 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 600 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 300 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG