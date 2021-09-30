Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085865987
Corporate businessman sitting at desk in the office and Netwon's cradle, he is holding a ball
S
By Stokkete
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
actionballsbusinessbusinessmancauseclerkcollaborationcompanyconceptconceptualcorporatedeskdesktopeffectentrepreneurexecutivegamehandsholdingideaindoorsinteractionleadershipmanmanagermomentummotionmovementnewtonnewton's cradlenewton's cradle balance ballsnewtons pendulumofficeoffice workerpendulumperpetualpersonphysicsplayingreactionswingwhite collarworkworkplace
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist