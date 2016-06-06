Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Coronavirus vaccine and glove on a chemical desk - labs photo. Covid remedy vial on a blue nitrile glove. Antivirus solution inside glass bottle. Immunization shot with syringe. Antiviral drug.
scientist with equipment and science experiments in laboratory
Laboratory set of chemistry tubes
Asian scientist working in science and chemical for health. Doctor with Virus in lap test to protect infectious disease.
Reagents in colorful flasks are on the table in the laboratory
Hands of the scientist in the laboratory mixes with transfusion a chemical materials from graduated cylinder to beaker. Concept theme of applied chemistry - reaction, compound, solutions, dilution.
Chemical tube set development and pharmacy in laboratory with multicolored substances in laboratory - Image
Chemical devices on a mirror surface

See more

83574691

See more

83574691

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124476144

Item ID: 2124476144

Coronavirus vaccine and glove on a chemical desk - labs photo. Covid remedy vial on a blue nitrile glove. Antivirus solution inside glass bottle. Immunization shot with syringe. Antiviral drug.

Formats

  • 5568 × 3712 pixels • 18.6 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Aha-Soft

Aha-Soft