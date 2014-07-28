Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Coronavirus, flu or measles vaccine concept. Medic, doctor, nurse, health practitioner vaccinates teenage boy with vaccine in syringe. She is wearing uniform and gloves.
woman doctor injections in the arm of a child in the hospital health care covid vaccination
Doctor examining girl with stethoscope in the office
Profile view of a female pediatrician rubbing alcohol on a little girl's arm before giving her a vaccine
Female doctor examining child with stethoscope at surgery
Physiotherapist puts on a medical tonometer to measure pressure on the patient arm.
Mother with his little daughter at the pediatrician examination by African american female doctor
Woman applying nail polish on little girl's hand

See more

145488568

See more

145488568

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126795135

Item ID: 2126795135

Coronavirus, flu or measles vaccine concept. Medic, doctor, nurse, health practitioner vaccinates teenage boy with vaccine in syringe. She is wearing uniform and gloves.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrew Angelov

Andrew Angelov