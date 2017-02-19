Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Coronavirus disinfection. People in hood making disinfection in house outdoor, copy space, hot steam disinfection. Male worker spraying insecticide on window sill outside. Pest control. Sanitize.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4784 × 3188 pixels • 15.9 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG