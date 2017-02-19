Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Coronavirus disinfection. People in hood making disinfection in house outdoor, copy space, hot steam disinfection. Male worker spraying insecticide on window sill outside. Pest control. Sanitize.
Architect looking at holographic interface with house plan
Engineer under discussion inspection and checking construction process railway switch and checking work on railroad station .Engineer wearing safety uniform and safety helmet in work.
adult man fills a car with petrol at a fuel station in the winter. refueling nozzle man holding in his hand, pouring the liquid in the canister and fuel tank
Side view of caucasian delivery man wearing warm clothes with green backpack delivers takeaway food during coronavirus quarantine, opening door outdoors in winter cold day city street.
Scary clown man in nightmare style waiting for victim
man with a beard and green gloves twists the screw into a wooden plate using an electric screwdriver
Men who dispose of rubbish that works for public benefit, empty trash container of the Thai Public Health Division in Asia

See more

1579447720

See more

1579447720

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135717955

Item ID: 2135717955

Coronavirus disinfection. People in hood making disinfection in house outdoor, copy space, hot steam disinfection. Male worker spraying insecticide on window sill outside. Pest control. Sanitize.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4784 × 3188 pixels • 15.9 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

tanitost

tanitost