Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Coronavirus Covid-19 in Utah U.S. state. Flag of the State of Utah printed on medical mask on black background. Coronavirus update in Salt Lake City. State healthcare concept.
Utah flag on a flagpole waving in the wind, blue sky background. 3d rendering.
3d rendering of a detailed and textured Utah USA State flag on white background.
State flag of Utah waving in the wind against green screen background. 3d illustration.
Flag of Utah state (USA)
Utah flag pattern, retro vintage style
Flag of Utah is a state in the western United States. 3D illustration

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133164539

Item ID: 2133164539

Coronavirus Covid-19 in Utah U.S. state. Flag of the State of Utah printed on medical mask on black background. Coronavirus update in Salt Lake City. State healthcare concept.

Formats

  • 5281 × 3521 pixels • 17.6 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

upprint

upprint