Image
Corks, lures and fishing line are tangled on a tree stump that extends out into Mirror Lake in the Blanchard Springs Caverns Recreation Area in North Arkansas.
Item ID: 2138849445

Corks, lures and fishing line are tangled on a tree stump that extends out into Mirror Lake in the Blanchard Springs Caverns Recreation Area in North Arkansas.

Formats

  • 6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

B

Bonita R. Cheshier