Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Cordoba, Spain - February 25, 2022: The Roman Bridge or El Puente Romano and the Calahorra Tower over the Guadalquivir River in Cordoba, Andalusia.
Formats
4500 × 3000 pixels • 15 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG