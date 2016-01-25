Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Cordoba Spain - 09 13 2021: View at the Plaza del Triunfo, heritage architecture building with islamic moorish influences and tourist people visiting the city downtown, Cordoba, Spain
Formats
3750 × 2500 pixels • 12.5 × 8.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG