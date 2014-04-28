Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Cordoba, Spain – 03 02 2022: The symbolic base of the 17th century triumphal monument to arcangel San Rafael, patron saint and protector of Córdoba in Andalucia, southern Spain.
Formats
5184 × 3888 pixels • 17.3 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG