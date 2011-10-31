Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Cordoba, Spain – 03 02 2022: Large palm tree in the centre of the Reception Courtyard, surrounded by plants, porticoed galleries with Tuscan columns, at Palacio de Viana in historic Córdoba, Spain.
