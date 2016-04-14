Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cordoba, Spain – 03 02 2022: The Albolafia - a large wooden waterwheel in a medieval stone housing – is one of several preserved along the Guadalquivir River in the historic center of Córdoba, Spain.
Ancient stone mill with wooden wheel in overgrown field in sunlight in Cordoba, Spain
CORDOBA, SPAIN, JUNE 14, 2019, Ruinss of an old water mill between trees on an island in Guadalquivir river near Cordoba, 14 June 2019
cordoba spain city view travel.
CORDOBA, SPAIN - OCTOBER, 2016: Cityscape. View of mills of the Guadalquivir, waterwheel - the old pump, UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Ruins of ancient arabic watermill (Albolafia) in Cordoba / Andalucia, Spain.
Ruins of ancient watermill in Cordoba, Andalusia province, Spain
Abandoned old mill. Edition in black and white

See more

1274557588

See more

1274557588

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134887471

Item ID: 2134887471

Cordoba, Spain – 03 02 2022: The Albolafia - a large wooden waterwheel in a medieval stone housing – is one of several preserved along the Guadalquivir River in the historic center of Córdoba, Spain.

Important information

Formats

  • 5184 × 3888 pixels • 17.3 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Graham King

Graham King