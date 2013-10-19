Images

Cordoba, Spain – 03 01 2022: Rows of orange trees separate traffic on the busy main Avenida del Flamenco and pedestrian walkways through public parks in the historic centre of Córdoba, southern Spain.
DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA - NOVEMBER 4, 2019: Classic building at Keimyung University in Daegu, South Korea. Keimyung University was founded by an American missionary as a Christian university.
MADRID, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 21, 2017: Autumn landscapes in the Retiro Park in Madrid, NOV 21, 2017 in Madrid, Spain
autumn leaves in Tokyo, Japan
Dec 9, 2016 - Tokyo, Japan: Beautiful perfect-shape yellow leaf trees in winter. There are children and teachers running around under the big tree.
Treetops framing the sunny blue sky
Autumn trees
the park's road on autumn days

Formats

  • 4989 × 3742 pixels • 16.6 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Graham King

Graham King