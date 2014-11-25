Images

Cordoba, Spain – 03 01 2022: Plaza de las Tendillas, with statues, fountains and imposing buildings, in the historic centre of Córdoba, Andalucia, is the Spanish city’s main square and meeting place.
Piazza Bra, Via Mazzini, shopping street, Verona, Venice, Italy, Europe, 20. September 2017
Pilsen, Czech Republic - April, 2018: Historic buildings on the Republic square Namesti Republiky with blue sky. Bohemia region, Czech Republic.
SWINDON WILTSHIRE UK - AUGUST 23RD 2019; Traditional Victorian housing along 'Wood Street' in the old town of Swindon
Rome, Italy – May 1, 2015: Panorama of Piazza Sta. Maria in Trastevere atmosphere with the Basilica in the background and people sitting on the fountain stairs in the foreground, Trastevere District
Rome / Italy - 15 Jul 2011: The street with vintage houses, Rome, Italy
Ghent, Belgium - March 31, 2019: People at central plaza in Ghent, the capital of the East Flanders province in Belgium.
Philadelphia, USA - May 4, 2015: Masonic Temple in the Old City in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Tourists in the street. The Temple is placed near City Hall

