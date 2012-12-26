Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cordoba, Spain – 03 01 2022: Plaza de las Tendillas, with statues, fountains and imposing buildings, in the historic centre of Córdoba, Andalucia, is the Spanish city’s main square and meeting place.
ROME, ITALY, AUGUST 7, 2017: Tourists walking in Piazza del Campidoglio on the Capitoline Hill.
ZAMORA, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 03, 2018: Mayor square of Zamora and City Hall at sunset in a sunny day
Leipzig, Germany - November 10,2019 View of the old trading exchange with Goethe monument and the old town center of Leipzig
Smederevo, Serbia - February 16, 2020: Gymnasium/High school building with Dositej Obradovic monument in front of it. Smederevo is located about 45km from capital city of Belgrade.
BARCELONA, SPAIN, OCTOBER 23, 2014: People are passing in front of the town hall - ajuntament - in catalan capital barcelona.
Edinburgh / Scotland / UK - 04/20/2014: Front view facade of National Archives of Scotland, the national archives building, neoclassical building, people and man with black dog on street, in Edinburgh
ZAMORA, SPAIN - SEP 15, 2011 : Main square view on September 15, 2011 in Zamora, Spain, This city located in northern of Spain has a great cultural legacy.

See more

169252643

See more

169252643

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134873739

Item ID: 2134873739

Cordoba, Spain – 03 01 2022: Plaza de las Tendillas, with statues, fountains and imposing buildings, in the historic centre of Córdoba, Andalucia, is the Spanish city’s main square and meeting place.

Important information

Formats

  • 4904 × 3843 pixels • 16.3 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 784 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 392 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Graham King

Graham King