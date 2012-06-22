Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Cordoba, Spain – 03 01 2022: The narrow ‘Street of Flowers’ (Calleja de las Flores) in Córdoba, Spain, with wall-hung potted plants, metal balconies and the Mosque-Cathedral Bell Tower in background.
Formats
3809 × 5078 pixels • 12.7 × 16.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG