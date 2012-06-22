Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cordoba, Spain – 03 01 2022: The narrow ‘Street of Flowers’ (Calleja de las Flores) in Córdoba, Spain, with wall-hung potted plants, metal balconies and the Mosque-Cathedral Bell Tower in background.
Seville, SPAIN - September 26, 2019: Streets of old spanish town Sevilla.
HAVANA - FEBRUARY 10: Street in the old part of the city on February 10, 2014 in Havana. Havana is the largest city in the Caribbean.
Frankfurt am Main, Germany - 09.30.2016: Historical Romer Square in the city of Frankfurt Main, Germany
[Mondovi, Italy - Aug 2020] View among buildings of Maggiore square, Mondovi, Cuneo, Italy
TALLINN, ESTONIA - AUGUST 5, 2014: Tourists wander along the ancient cobblestone streets of the Medieval Old Town that dates back 600 years.
CUBA. HAVANA. APRIL, 2017: Street of the historical center of Havana.
Vipiteno, South Tyrol/Italy- 05/02/2018: Tourists explore Vipiteno's old town with the Zwolferturm medieval tower behind

See more

1577194321

See more

1577194321

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134962141

Item ID: 2134962141

Cordoba, Spain – 03 01 2022: The narrow ‘Street of Flowers’ (Calleja de las Flores) in Córdoba, Spain, with wall-hung potted plants, metal balconies and the Mosque-Cathedral Bell Tower in background.

Important information

Formats

  • 3809 × 5078 pixels • 12.7 × 16.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Graham King

Graham King