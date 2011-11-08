Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Cordoba, Spain – 03 01 2022: Colourful narrow cobbled street in historic Córdoba, Spain, metal balconies, climbing plants, wall-hung potted plants, and the Mosque-Cathedral Bell Tower in background.
Formats
3852 × 5136 pixels • 12.8 × 17.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG