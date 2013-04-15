Images

Cordoba, Spain – 03 01 2022: bronze statue of Ben Maimónides, medieval 12th century Jewish philosopher, theologian, scholar, astronomer and physician - in the Plaza de Tiberiades, Córdoba, Spain.
Prague, Czech Republic - June 10 2019: King Wenceslas Riding on a Dead Horse Statue in Lucerna Passage by David Cerny in 1999. An Ironic and Mocking Tribute to Czech History and a Tourist Attraction.
PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC- February 17, 2016. The Franz Kafka monument in Josefov (the "jewish quarter") in Stare Mesto (literally "Old Town").
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 6, 2015: Museum of Arts and Crafts (1794) houses collection of National Conservatory of Arts and Industry - museum of technological innovation. Zenobe Gramme statue near entrance.
Granada, Spain - May, 4, 2019. Lions court in Nasrid moresque palace of Alhambra. The palace is UNESCO World Heritage and the official number one travel destination of Spain.
HIPSTER sculpture on the roof
August 24, 2020 - Springfield, Illinois, USA: After the April 14, 1865 assassination of Abraham Lincoln, 16th President of the United States, a funeral train transported his remains for burial in his
Venice carnival 2017. Venetian Carnival Costume, portrait . Vene

1019671129

1019671129

Formats

  • 3169 × 4918 pixels • 10.6 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 644 × 1000 pixels • 2.1 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 322 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Graham King

Graham King