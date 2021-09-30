Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102621611
Copier printer, Close up hand office man press copy button on panel to using the copier or photocopier machine for scanning document printing a sheet paper and xerox photocopy.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
assistantbackgroundbusinessbusinessmanbuttoncomputercopiercopycopying machinedevicedigitaldocumentduplicateequipmentfaxhandhard copyhardwarejobmachinemake a copymen use printeroccupationofficepanelpaperpaperworkpeoplepersonphotocopierphotocopiersphotocopyphotocopyingprintprinterprintoutscanscannerscanningsecretaryservicesheetsupplytechnologyusingworkworkerworkplacexerographyxerox
Categories: Technology
Similar images
More from this artist