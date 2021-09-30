Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101942582
Copepod Cyclops is small crustacean found in freshwater pond. Zooplankton, micro crustacean under the light microscope. Magnification of 100 times, microscope objective 10
3
By 3d_vicka
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Science
