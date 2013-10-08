Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
cooking, technology and people concept - happy smiling female chef or waitress in apron with tablet pc computer showing thumbs up over white background
a portrait of beautiful asian nurse
Portrait of a funny little boy holding a book over white background
Portrait of a funny little boy holding a book over white background
Business woman showing thumbs up sign
Happy boy with tablet computer. Child showing tablet
Portrait of a little boy holding a blackboard over white background
The female office worker who poses happy

See more

647374183

See more

647374183

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127873533

Item ID: 2127873533

cooking, technology and people concept - happy smiling female chef or waitress in apron with tablet pc computer showing thumbs up over white background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Syda Productions

Syda Productions