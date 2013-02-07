Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
cooking, technology and people concept - happy smiling female chef or waitress in apron showing tablet pc computer with empty screen over white background
Portrait of a happy cute little kid holding blank screen tablet computer and showing thumbs up gesture isolated over white background
Happy attractive little girl holding a blank tablet up in her hands so that the blank screen with white copyspace is displayed towards the camera. Isolated on white.
Young happy woman with tablet computer with white empty screen
Isolated on blue, attractive caucasian brunette child in white t-shirt, blue jeans and black headphones with long hair show empty tablet in front, smiling, look at camera
contented caucasian girl holding a laptop with the screen forward with the layout for the page on a white background
business woman show tablet to you and thumb up with isolated on blue background, asian
Isolated on blue, attractive caucasian brunette child in white t-shirt, blue jeans and black headphones with long hair show empty tablet, look at camera, happy

See more

619241393

See more

619241393

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127873524

Item ID: 2127873524

cooking, technology and people concept - happy smiling female chef or waitress in apron showing tablet pc computer with empty screen over white background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5760 × 3918 pixels • 19.2 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 680 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 340 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Syda Productions

Syda Productions