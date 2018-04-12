Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Cooking seafood - pieces of octopus with lemon in a pan by a professional chef. Seafood in frozen flight on a black background. Sea food. Healthy vegetarian food.
Formats
9500 × 5343 pixels • 31.7 × 17.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 562 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 281 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG