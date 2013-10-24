Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
cooking, disinfection and health concept - happy smiling female chef or waitress in apron holding hand sanitizer or liquid soap showing thumbs up over white background
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5700 × 3984 pixels • 19 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 699 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 350 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG