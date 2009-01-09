Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
cooking, culinary and people concept - happy smiling female chef or waitress in apron with chalkboard over white background
Cute girl holding a blank sign
young girl holding blank board isolated on white
Happy Asian child with tablet computer
Young student hold with black board
woman, Japan, Japanese, Chinese, Asian
Cute girl holding a blank sign
Look to information. Little kid pointing finger at blank blackboard for information on yellow background. Small girl with tidy chalkboard for school information. Information for you, copy space.

See more

1496601803

See more

1496601803

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127873494

Item ID: 2127873494

cooking, culinary and people concept - happy smiling female chef or waitress in apron with chalkboard over white background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5760 × 3954 pixels • 19.2 × 13.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 686 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 343 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Syda Productions

Syda Productions