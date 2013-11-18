Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Contorta curly hazelnut is not an evergreen plant, but it also looks impressive in winter without leaves.
Branches are beautifully intertwined and twisted. Amazing hazelnut tree blue background.
Formats
6048 × 4024 pixels • 20.2 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG