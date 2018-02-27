Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Contemporary art collage. Two hands with canadian and ukrainian flags shaking symbolizing partnership and cooperation. Concept of business, communication, politics, unity, friendship, world assistance
Formats
6500 × 6500 pixels • 21.7 × 21.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG