Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Consultation and conference of Male lawyers and professional businesswoman working and discussion having at law firm in office. Concepts of law, Judge gavel with scales of justice.
Unknown business people working together at meeting in modern office, close-up. Businessman and woman with colleagues or lawyers discussing contract at negotiation
Unknown businessmen and woman sitting, working and discussing questions at meeting in modern office, close-up
Business people discussing contract working together at meeting at the glass desk in modern office. Unknown businessman and woman with colleagues or lawyers at negotiation. Teamwork and partnership
Unknown business people using laptop computer at the desk in modern office. Businessman or male entrepreneur is working with his colleague. Teamwork and partnership concept

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127219953

Item ID: 2127219953

Consultation and conference of Male lawyers and professional businesswoman working and discussion having at law firm in office. Concepts of law, Judge gavel with scales of justice.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PaeGAG

PaeGAG