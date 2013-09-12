Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Construction worker. Builder in blue overalls puts on white hard hat and shows thumbs up. Building, repair and renovation of house or apartment. Man in helmet on background of plastic film hanging.
perspective guy with creative building skills on concrete wall
Tiler install ceramic tiles
Portrait of builder standing with package of plaster in workwear
Handsome young asian man architect
smiling architect wearing blue shirt and jeans standing near the door in the room. close up photo
Worker in protective gloves insulating rock wool insulation in wooden frame for future house walls for cold barrier. Comfortable warm home, economy, construction and renovation concept
A man in a cap peeking out from behind the door

See more

309640052

See more

309640052

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124512165

Item ID: 2124512165

Construction worker. Builder in blue overalls puts on white hard hat and shows thumbs up. Building, repair and renovation of house or apartment. Man in helmet on background of plastic film hanging.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • 12.8 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

V

vimpro