Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The construction process of a residential complex aerial night timelapse. Many high-rise cranes against the background of clear sky with new buildings under construction.
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2122222190

Item ID: 2122222190

The construction process of a residential complex aerial night timelapse. Many high-rise cranes against the background of clear sky with new buildings under construction.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • 12.8 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kirill Neiezhmakov

Kirill Neiezhmakov