Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094685069
Construction crane and blue sky
RUSSIAN FEDERATION
D
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
activityarchitecturebluebusinesscablecargochaincommercialconcreteconstructioncranedesigndevelopmentelementengineeringequipmentestatehighhoisthoistingindustrialironliftliftingmachinemachinerymodernoneoutdoorpolerealropeskysouthsteelstrengthsunlighttalltoptoughnesstransporttransportationtwo cranesurbanviewyellow
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist