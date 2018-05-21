Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Constitution Avenue street sign with an official building in the background. Can represent themes related to politics, world affairs, history, policy issues, patriotism, war, etc.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

4536268

Stock Photo ID: 4536268

Constitution Avenue street sign with an official building in the background. Can represent themes related to politics, world affairs, history, policy issues, patriotism, war, etc.

Photo Formats

  • 3200 × 2165 pixels • 10.7 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 677 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 339 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Olga Bogatyrenko

Olga Bogatyrenko