Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Consequences of the shelling by Russian army rockets of the Artem plant and Lukyanovka market near the Lukyanovka metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 2022
Formats
4208 × 3120 pixels • 14 × 10.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 741 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 371 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG