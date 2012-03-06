Images

Consequences of the shelling by Russian army rockets of the Artem plant and Lukyanovka market near the Lukyanovka metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 2022
2136780283

Item ID: 2136780283

Formats

  • 4208 × 3120 pixels • 14 × 10.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 741 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 371 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Serhii Shcherbyna

Serhii Shcherbyna