Image
Consequences of the shelling by Russian army rockets of the Artem plant and Lukyanovka market near the Lukyanovka metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 2022
Item ID: 2136780249

Important information

Formats

  • 3120 × 4208 pixels • 10.4 × 14 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 741 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 371 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Serhii Shcherbyna

Serhii Shcherbyna