Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2080466899
Coniferous forest with snow-covered trees disappearing in thick fog on Edith Cavell Meadows Trail in Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canada in the Rocky Mountains in late autumn.
#1 Compound RD, Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
T
By T. Schneider
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adventurealbertaautumnbackgroundbeautifulcanadacanadiancloudcoldconiferousdisappearedith cavell meadowsfallfogfoggyforestforest foghikehikinghilljasperjasper national parklandscapemistmountainmountainsnational parknaturenorth americaoutdoorrockiesrocky mountainsscenicseasonsilhouetteskyslopesnowthickthick fogtrailtraveltreetreestrees fogvanishingweatherwhitewinterwinter landscape
Categories: Nature
Similar images
More from this artist