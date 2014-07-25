Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Conflict between Russia and People's Republic of China war concept. Russian flag and People's Republic of China flag background. Flag with brick wall texture. Horizontal design. Illustration. Map.
Edit
Concrete slab with large cracks, flags of China and the Russian Federation. Abstract concept of a break in relations and conflict problems. Background
National flag of China against a background of a stone background covered with moss
Russia versus China Flags on Cracked Wall
Flags of China and Russia on the brick wall with big crack in the middle. Symbol of problems between countries.
Flag of Europe and Morocco on brick wall
Chinese Flag
Philippines flag is painted onto an old brick wall

See more

1096174607

See more

1096174607

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Rarely used

Rising Star

This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.

2133175653

Item ID: 2133175653

Conflict between Russia and People's Republic of China war concept. Russian flag and People's Republic of China flag background. Flag with brick wall texture. Horizontal design. Illustration. Map.

Formats

  • 6001 × 4001 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Fernando Astasio Avila

Fernando Astasio Avila