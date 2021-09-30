Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100346963
Confident stylish european middle aged woman standing at workplace, executive leader manager
t
By tsyhun
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adviser advisorattractiveattractive beautifulbeautifulbusinessbusinesswomanbusinesswoman cameraceo chiefcheerfulcoach companyconfidenceconfidentconfident corporatedesk directorefficient elderelderly eleganteleganceemployeeentrepreneurexecutivefrustratedhappyintelligent joblawyerlooking at cameramanagermid middlemodel modernmodernofficeolder oneportraitportrait posingpositiveprofessionalprofessional classysales secretarysmart smilesmilesophisticated staffstandingstanding stylestylish successsuccesssuccessfulsuccessful tablewomanwoman workworkworker workplace
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist