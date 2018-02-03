Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Confident serious young woman in pink sweater keeping arms crossed beige background, copy space.
Young beautiful sport woman wearing sweatshirt over pink isolated background depressed and worry for distress, crying angry and afraid. Sad expression.
Young caucasian woman wearing casual clothes making fish face with lips, crazy and comical gesture. funny expression.
Young doctor wearing pink uniform on a yellow background
Middle age brunette woman wearing doctor uniform and stethoscope thinking looking tired and bored with depression problems with crossed arms.
Young beautiful brunette woman wearing red winter sweater over isolated background skeptic and nervous, frowning upset because of problem. Negative person.
Shy woman smiling
Figure skating for adults, Hobbies and a healthy lifestyle. A young woman in a bright sweatshirt with figure skates on her shoulder, a Studio shot on a pink background.

See more

1645519588

See more

1645519588

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124468689

Item ID: 2124468689

Confident serious young woman in pink sweater keeping arms crossed beige background, copy space.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6706 × 4369 pixels • 22.4 × 14.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 652 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 326 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Just dance

Just dance