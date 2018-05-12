Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Confident male doctor in white medical jacket holding pills while looking at the camera isolated on blue background. Medicine concept
Happy young doctor doing a gesture of calling with the hand
Serious young doctor doing a disgust gesture
Male doctor showing pink pills. Young physician holding medicaments over blue background.
Hopeful young doctor with crossed fingers gesture
portrait of a young female doctor on a white background. thumb up gesture
Young doctor man with blue eyes wearing medical coat and stethoscope over isolated background Pointing up looking sad and upset, indicating direction with fingers, unhappy and depressed.
Man doctor puts on medical mask on blue background. Coronavirus, covid-19 and pandemic concept.

See more

1708946677

See more

1708946677

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135499093

Item ID: 2135499093

Confident male doctor in white medical jacket holding pills while looking at the camera isolated on blue background. Medicine concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6048 × 4024 pixels • 20.2 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Hryshchyshen Serhii

Hryshchyshen Serhii