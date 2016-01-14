Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Confident in her choice. Man wearing purple jumper. look more elegant. Business success. Elegance stays in fashion. well groomed guy. modern look of sexy man. Fashion model in casual style clothes
Fashionable young successful businessman. Businessman handsome attractive office worker confident face. Man well groomed elegant formal suit urban background defocused. Businessman lifestyle.
Businessman relaxing at the footbridge in Bangkok, Thailand
Close up of young handsome Indian man thinking outdoors in the city
Confused senior businessman wearing expensive suit and looking at camera. Serious male entrepreneur with gray hair. Business portrait concept
Close up of young handsome bald man outdoors
business portrait of a man with a beard
Man smile black and white

See more

697074439

See more

697074439

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125049651

Item ID: 2125049651

Confident in her choice. Man wearing purple jumper. look more elegant. Business success. Elegance stays in fashion. well groomed guy. modern look of sexy man. Fashion model in casual style clothes

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4928 × 3280 pixels • 16.4 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Just dance

Just dance