Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Confident handsome bearded Caucasian man in casual jeans and plaid shirt holding digital tablet and looking at camera, sitting on floor with back against sofa while working from home
Concept of commute connection communication social media
the guy on the bench with a tablet in his hand writing
Happy older white man on the phone at home, smiling. Wearing casual, gray hair.
The bearded casual traveler male sits on a step and using a tablet PC.
boy with headphones, phone and tablet walks in the city and park
handsome and elegant man using his cellphone. Receiving good news on the cellphone
handsome and elegant man using his cellphone. Receiving good news on the cellphone

See more

1780817468

See more

1780817468

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123826797

Item ID: 2123826797

Confident handsome bearded Caucasian man in casual jeans and plaid shirt holding digital tablet and looking at camera, sitting on floor with back against sofa while working from home

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5900 × 3925 pixels • 19.7 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Taras Grebinets

Taras Grebinets