Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086142716
A confident businesswoman working outdoors over the project and talking on the phone with clients
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
brainstorm ideasbrainstormingbusinessbusinesswomancareer mentorcaucasiancoach leadercommunicationconferencecooperationcorporatecoworkingcreativedesignerdevicediscussionexecutive positivefemalefreelanceglobalideasinteractioninternetjobmarketingmeetingmockupnotebookobjectofficepeoplepeople startupplanprofessionalprofessional strategyprojectsmartphonesolving problemsstartupstatisticssuccessfultabletalkingteamteamworktechnologythinkingwomanworkingyoung
Categories: Business/Finance, Education
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist