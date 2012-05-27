Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
CONCORD, NC - MAY 27: The Budweiser hauler pulls in to the track for the Coca-Cola 600 Race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on May 27, 2010
Photo Formats
3631 × 2335 pixels • 12.1 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 643 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 322 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.