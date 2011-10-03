Images

Concerned citizens of Manhattan’s Chinatown march through Chinatown to tell the Mayor and City Hall to stop the building of a mega Jail in Chinatown, New York City on March 20, 2022.
Seoul, South Korea - 27 July, 2019 : Street view in Hongdae district. Hongdae is a community full of young, underground culture. Cafes, galleries, and fashion stores are a must-see for young people.
MONG KOK, HONG KONG --15 NOVEMBER 2014-- The "umbrella revolution" demands democracy and the right to select the next chief executive of Hong Kong. Protesters occupy the Mong Kok district.
Galaxidi, Fokida / Greece - March 11 2019: Photo of young people participating in traditional colourful flour war or Alevromoutzouromata part of Carnival festivities in historic port of Galaxidi
London, UK, October 24, 2019: Pedestrians walking towards tube station, very busy hours
Johannesburg, South Africa - July 13 2017: Customers at a Popeyes Take Out Fast Food Restaurant
PORTO, PORTUGAL. February 22, 2014: Venezuelans living in Porto, Portugal protest agains the Nicolás Maduro Regime.

