Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Conceptual display Money Saving. Business idea investment and deposit in a bank and deferred purchases Flashy School Office Supplies, Bright Teaching Learning Collections
Formats
7000 × 4731 pixels • 23.3 × 15.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 676 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 338 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG