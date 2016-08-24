Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Conceptual collage with businessman headed of nuclear explosion wearing suit of blue- yellow color of ukrainian flag. No war, peace in the world, stop bomb attacks. Support Ukraine and world economy
Contemporary art collage. Composition with angry abstract boss mouth shouting employeer, manager isolated over peach color background.. Business, work, caree concept. Horizontal flyer
New ideas, thougths and power. Man in business suit with electric bulb instead head Modern design, contemporary art collage. Inspiration, idea, trendy urban magazine style. Stay motivated
Morning coffee makes things better. Man in business suit with glazed donut instead head Modern design, contemporary art collage. Inspiration, idea, ad, trendy urban magazine style. Goodie, sweets
Rates, stock quotes and business. Man in black suit with bitcoin sign instead head. Modern design, contemporary art collage. Inspiration, idea, trendy urban magazine style. Stay motivated
Online education, remote work. Young man manager or clerk using laptop isolated on light background. Contemporary art collage. Inspiration, idea, trendy. Concept of professional occupation, business
Man headed with red wine glass on blue background. Copy space for ad, text. Modern design. Conceptual, contemporary bright art collage. Fashion, style, party, holiday time.
Photo set of men and women with animals head wearing vintage style clothes. Contemporary artwork. Fashion, emotions, ad, sales, surrealism concept. Poster, banner and flyer. Look calm, confident

See more

2104513937

See more

2104513937

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132151067

Item ID: 2132151067

Conceptual collage with businessman headed of nuclear explosion wearing suit of blue- yellow color of ukrainian flag. No war, peace in the world, stop bomb attacks. Support Ukraine and world economy

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5000 × 5000 pixels • 16.7 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Master1305

Master1305