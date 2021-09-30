Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2093805394
Concept Start New Year 2022. Hand holding digital graphic pen and drawing digital hologram 2021sign on city dark blurred background. Success new year concept. Business management,Inspiration concept.
A
By Alexa Mat
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
20222022 new year2022 year22actionbackgroundbannerbusinessbusinessmancalendarcardcelebratechinesecongratulationcountdowndatadatedecemberdecorationdesigndevelopmentdigitaleventgrowthhandhappyhappy new yearholdholidayhologramiconideainternationaljanuarymodernnetworknewnew year 2022numberpenpersonplansignsuccesssymboltechnologytext
Categories: Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist