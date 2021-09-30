Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097429148
Concept of sport, fitness and lifestyle. Image of handsome, healthy and active male athlete, eating salad and smiling, standing over orange background
UKRAINE
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
40sactivewearadultadvertisementattractivebackgroundcaucasiancoolcopy spacedieteatingemotionexcitedexerciseexpressionfashionfitfitnessgreyguygymhandsomehappyhealthhealthyindoorsisolatedlifestylelookingmalemanmaturemiddle-agedmodernorangepersonportraitpromosaladseniorsportsportsmanstandingstudiostylestylishsuccessfultrainingworkout
Categories: People
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist