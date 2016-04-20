Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The concept of rest during hard work in the office, the boss is resting, the man lies in a chair with his hands under his head.
Businessman relaxing on hammock at the beach
A pensive man works at a laptop at home, reflects on work. Online home education
Business woman or Job searching. Bad day, failure, defeat, failure, mistake. Monday, hard day, working days, fatigue, depression, irritability. Depressed woman. What to do. The end. Say no. Planning.
Young handsome businessman working in office
Business, people and work concept - tired businessman looking at the business papers with hand on his head.
Concentrated bearded elegant man in eyeglasses reading something while sitting by the table in office
Unhappy businessman sitting in the office

See more

1234323160

See more

1234323160

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125914788

Item ID: 2125914788

The concept of rest during hard work in the office, the boss is resting, the man lies in a chair with his hands under his head.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Maliutina Anna

Maliutina Anna