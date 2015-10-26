Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Concept of project management chart. Business process automation management with flowchart to improve efficiency and productivity.
Manager feeding solar power generated electricity into the electric grid to stabilize the energy flow. Industry concept for reliable energy supply, transition, Energiewende, sustainable resources.
Online shopping theme with woman using her tablet

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123183009

Item ID: 2123183009

Concept of project management chart. Business process automation management with flowchart to improve efficiency and productivity.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Panchenko Vladimir

Panchenko Vladimir